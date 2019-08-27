× Steve Cochran Full Show 08.27.19: Who Was The First Person To…?

It’s Tuesday and we are glad you’re here. Today on the Steve Cochran Show Steve and Ji bring up a fun topic to discuss: “Who is the first to think of that…?” from Steve’s favorite website, Buzzfeed, or as he likes to call “the greatest time waster at work.” Potential republican candidate for president, Joe Walsh, joins the show to talk about officially joining the 2020 race. We also have a Kid of the Week; an MVPP; Chicago Tribune writer, Lolly Bowean; and Steve’s son, Ross, stops by the studio in the final hour.