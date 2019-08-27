× Sen. Dick Durbin on Purdue Pharma settlement: “Opioid producers knew the properties of the substance, they knew it was addictive, they were making a fortune, now they have to pay the price.”

Senator Dick Durbin joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to discuss whats next for the pharmaceutical industry after Purdue Pharma offered to settle thousands of claims against the company for $10 billion to $12 billion over its alleged role in helping create the country’s opioid crisis.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3672630/3672630_2019-08-27-233030.64kmono.mp3

