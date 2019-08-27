Sen. Dick Durbin on Purdue Pharma settlement: “Opioid producers knew the properties of the substance, they knew it was addictive, they were making a fortune, now they have to pay the price.”

FILE - This Feb. 19, 2013, file photo shows OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in Montpelier, Vt. Less than three months after President Donald Trump declared the U.S. opioid crisis a public health emergency in October 2017, the nation's governors are calling on his administration and Congress to provide more money and coordination for the fight against the drugs. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)

Senator Dick Durbin joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to discuss whats next for the pharmaceutical industry after Purdue Pharma offered to settle thousands of claims against the company for $10 billion to $12 billion over its alleged role in helping create the country’s opioid crisis.

