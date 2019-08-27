Roe Conn Full Show (08/27/19): Sen. Durbin puts pressure on the FDA over vaping, the Top Five@5 feats. a news anchor crying, and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Tuesday, August 28th, 2019:
WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley reports on why the Kane County Sheriff is pushing bond reform; Host of ‘Special Report’ & Chief Political Anchor for Fox News Bret Baier disccuses the Democratic candidates dropping out of the 2020 race; Illinois Senator Dick Durbin talks about what he’s doing to combat the opioid epedemic; Noted election attorney Burt Odelson(Odelson & Sterk) looks at the major ethical violations facing President Trump’s plan to host the 2020 G7 summit at his Doral hotel; And The Top Five@5 features an Oklahoma news anchor likening her black co-host to monkey & subsequently offering a tearful apology.

