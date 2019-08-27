Roe Conn Full Show (08/26/19): Why Sports Illustrated has it wrong about the Bears, how stressed farmers can get help, and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Monday, August 26th, 2019:
WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley reports on the death of Captain Al Haynes whose heroic actions saved lives when United Airlines Flight 232 crash-landed in Sioux City in 1989; WGN/ABC reporter Ryan Burrow reports on a new hotline aimed at supporting farmers stressed out by trade uncertainties & weather disasters; Chicago Tribune columnist/Editorial Board member John Kass weighs in on the validity of former congressman Joe Walsh’s primary bid against Donald Trump; The Top Five@5 features a Marysville, MI city council candidate who drew criticism after saying she wanted to keep her town in Michigan a “white community as much as possible;” Real Clear Politics’ AB Stoddard looks at a new Monmouth poll that shows Joe Biden falling drastically; And WGN Bears Insider Adam Hoge analyzes why Sports Illustrated is predicting the Bears will be last in their division.

