North Coast Music Festival Diamond Anniversary Featuring Major Lazer, Bassnectar, Flux Pavilion And More

North Coast Music Festival is the brainchild of Michael Berg and Lucas King. They knew there was a lack of music festivals that catered EDM, rock, and hip hop. With this as their motivator, the founders gathered the best and brightest to bring this idea into fruition. So, in 2010 they held their first festival at Union Park in Chicago. Even though it was their first event, there were some heavy-hitting headliners like The Chemical Brothers, Paul Van Dyk, Nas, Damian Marley. They also brought in local talents like Lupe Fiasco and Umphrey’s McGee. Year after year the North Coast Music Festival continued to feature big-name talent alongside the best artist the Midwest had to offer.

Now its ten years later and North Coast Music Festival has continued to meet and exceed the standard set. NCMF 2019 is a 2-day event and will have Bassnectar, Major Lazer, Flux Pavilion, and our locals standing tall like GoodSex, Inzo, and Align. There will be two areas for you to enjoy music at so feel free to jump back and forth. There are multiple tier tickets available from single day or both days. They even offer lawn, floor, and VIP which allows you access to the Gate 1 entry plus floor access, and other goodies that go along with VIP tickets. Head over to NCMF’s website to find all that they have to offer and check out the full roster, too.

