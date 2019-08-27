Kelly Leonard Will Never Stop Learning From Life With #TeamNoraForever

Posted 1:41 PM, August 27, 2019

Kelly Leonard and his daughter, Nora

For a while now, Steve Bertrand and Kelly Leonard have discussed the intersection of business and comedy on The Wintrust Business Lunch by recapping recent episodes of Kelly’s podcast, Getting To Yes And….They regularly chat about the life experiences of business leaders and puck valuable lessons from their message to help listeners apply to their own lives.

Kelly was recently faced with his own life changing experience after the passing of his daughter, Nora, to cancer. Despite the incredibly traumatic journey Kelly is going through, he was kind enough to join Steve in studio to share what he has learned about loosing a daughter and reflecting on her life.  #TeamNoraForever

 

