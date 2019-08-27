Listen: Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour

Hoge and Jahns: Trubisky Breakdown, Bears Fantasy Football Preview, And Andrew Luck Retires

Posted 12:31 PM, August 27, 2019

Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns get ready for everybody’s least favorite football game of the season: the final preseason game. Kevin Fishbain, from The Athletic, jumps on as a guest as well. They discuss Hoge’s breakdown of every single pass Mitchell Trubisky threw last season. They also talk about Andrew Luck’s abrupt retirement, which Bears players to keep an eye on for fantasy football, and give their thoughts on what the final roster will look like. With the first full weekend of college football upon us, they pick a few games against the spread.

