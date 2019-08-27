“Compliments of Chicagohoodz” highlight European gangs in Chicago

Posted 8:41 PM, August 27, 2019, by , Updated at 08:39PM, August 27, 2019

Jinx and Rick Kogan

Damen “Mr. C” Corrado and James “Jinx” O’ Connor joins the conversation with host Rick Kogan as they discuss their new book, “Compliments of Chicagohoodz: Chicago Street Gang Art & Culture.”

“Compliments of Chicagohoodz” analyzes the unique visual language and graphics of Chicago’s gangs, drawing upon decades of interviews, documentation, and collecting of memorabilia, and featuring commentary from gang members and Chicago artists. It tells the stories behind the names, bringing the reader closer to the individuals who created, owned, and added their personal touches to the gang business “compliment” card as it passed from hand to hand.

For more information on “Compliments of Chicagohoodz: Chicago Street Gang Art & Culture” visit feralhouse.com.

Find a copy of “Compliments of Chicagohoodz: Chicago Street Gang Art & Culture” on Barnes & Noble, Amazon and Target.

Keep the conversation going with Rick Kogan on Twitter! @RickKogan

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.