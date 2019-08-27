× “Compliments of Chicagohoodz” highlight European gangs in Chicago

Damen “Mr. C” Corrado and James “Jinx” O’ Connor joins the conversation with host Rick Kogan as they discuss their new book, “Compliments of Chicagohoodz: Chicago Street Gang Art & Culture.”

“Compliments of Chicagohoodz” analyzes the unique visual language and graphics of Chicago’s gangs, drawing upon decades of interviews, documentation, and collecting of memorabilia, and featuring commentary from gang members and Chicago artists. It tells the stories behind the names, bringing the reader closer to the individuals who created, owned, and added their personal touches to the gang business “compliment” card as it passed from hand to hand.

For more information on “Compliments of Chicagohoodz: Chicago Street Gang Art & Culture” visit feralhouse.com.

