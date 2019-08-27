× Comedian Paul Scheer watches bad movies so you don’t have to on “How Did This Get Made?”

“The League” star Paul Scheer joins Nick Digilio to talk about his upcoming live edition of “How Did This Get Made?” coming to the Chicago Theatre on September 7th. Together with fellow comedians June Diane Raphael and Jason Mantzoukas, they’ll tackle The Adventures of Pinocchio and Space Jam.

Paul also looks back at his early work on anarchic MTV sketch show Human Giant and VH1’s Best Week Ever and discusses his SAG award-winning turn on Veep current role on Showtime’s Black Monday.

