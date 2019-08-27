Comedian Paul Scheer watches bad movies so you don’t have to on “How Did This Get Made?”

Posted 4:28 AM, August 27, 2019, by , Updated at 04:18AM, August 27, 2019

Paul Scheer arrives at the "Black Monday" FYC Event at the Saban Media Center at the Television Academy on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

“The League” star Paul Scheer joins Nick Digilio to talk about his upcoming live edition of “How Did This Get Made?” coming to the Chicago Theatre on September 7th. Together with fellow comedians June Diane Raphael and Jason Mantzoukas, they’ll tackle The Adventures of Pinocchio and Space Jam.

Paul also looks back at  his early work on anarchic MTV sketch show Human Giant  and VH1’s Best Week Ever and discusses his SAG award-winning turn on Veep current role on Showtime’s Black Monday.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our iTunes page.  Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.