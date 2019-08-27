× Collegiately Speaking | Pat Fitzgerald previews week 1 and discusses the QB situation.

It’s getting closer to another exciting year of Northwestern Football! Dave Eanet and Dan Persa get you set for all the action, previewing the Wildcats two quarterback system, the deepest unit on defense, and looking at the strengths and weaknesses of the team heading into week 1. Dave and Dan also chat with Northwestern Head Coach Pat Fitzgerald, is there a secret to winning the opening game of the season? Who are some of the freshman that could really stand out? Fitz also previews the week 1 opponent in Stanford, and what challenges they present.