× Can President Trump legally host next G-7 Summit at his own property in Doral? Attorney Burt Odelson answers that question with Roe & Anna.

Famed attorney Burt Odelson joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to discuss President Trump’s push to have the next G-7 Summit at his golf resort in Doral, FL and whether it would violate the Constitution’s Emoluments Clause.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3672636/3672636_2019-08-28-001236.64kmono.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!