Can President Trump legally host next G-7 Summit at his own property in Doral? Attorney Burt Odelson answers that question with Roe & Anna.

Famed attorney Burt Odelson joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to discuss President Trump’s push to have the next G-7 Summit at his golf resort in Doral, FL and whether it would violate the Constitution’s Emoluments Clause.

