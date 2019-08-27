× Bill and Wendy Full Show 8.27.19: Sebastian Maniscalco wasn’t that bad at the VMA’s

Happy Tech Tuesday! Ben Fox Rubin, Senior Reporter for CNET News, joined us to talk about Facebook’s new local alerts tool, Yelp’s new personalization feature, self-driving cars, and more. Bill and Wendy also chat about Sebastian Maniscalco’s opening set at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, horse-drawn carriages in the city, foods you’ve been eating wrong, the new Sally Ride and Rosa Parks Barbie dolls, and more.

