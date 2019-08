× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 8.27.19: It’s time for a singalong!

Today on the bonus hour, Bill and Wendy go through a variety of topics. They talk about Little People playsets by Fisher-Price, their favorite childhood toys, the revolution of animation, Bob McGrath, “The Lawrence Welk Show”, and much more.

