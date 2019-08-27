× After Hours with Rick Kogan | A night full of great reads | 08.25.19

Tonight on After Hours W/ Rick Kogan:

Damen “Mr. C” Corrado and James “Jinx” O’ Connor joins the conversation with host Rick Kogan as they discuss their new book, “Compliments of Chicagohoodz: Chicago Street Gang Art & Culture.”

“Compliments of Chicagohoodz” analyzes the unique visual language and graphics of Chicago’s gangs, drawing upon decades of interviews, documentation, and collecting of memorabilia, and featuring commentary from gang members and Chicago artists. It tells the stories behind the names, bringing the reader closer to the individuals who created, owned, and added their personal touches to the gang business “compliment” card as it passed from hand to hand.

For more information on “Compliments of Chicagohoodz: Chicago Street Gang Art & Culture” visit feralhouse.com.

Find a copy of “Compliments of Chicagohoodz: Chicago Street Gang Art & Culture” on Barnes & Noble, Amazon and Target.

After over 70 original songs and three albums, musician Phil Mitchell talks about his latest music, band, his music journey and more. For more information on the Phil Mitchell Band visit philmitchellband.com.

Plus, former radio producer Rick Kaempfer joins Rick in the Skyline Studio to talk about his latest book, “everycubever: A Cubrehensive guide to everyone who wore the uniform from 1871-2018.”

Get a copy of “everycubever: A Cubrehensive guide to everyone who wore the uniform from 1871-2018” at eckhartzpress.com.

