Wintrust Business Lunch 8/26/19: Lab Grown Chicken at KFC, Burned Out Millennials & #MeToo In Springfield

Steve Bertrand, hosts the afternoon business program discussing a range of subjects from Beyond Meat creating a chicken alternative for KFC to young professionals getting burned out at their jobs due to stress.

Segment 1: (At 0:00) Jim Dallke, Sr. Editor at Chicago Inno, and Katherine Davis, Reporter at Chicago Inno, looked at all the angles of KFC introducing the latest lab grown meat product and the online market place that will help cut down on the product ads consumers see all over social media.

Segment 2: (At 15:34) Ilyce Glink, CEO of BestMoneyMoves.com, talked about Andrew Luck retiring early from the NFL due to the endless stress he experienced through his work, and according to Ilyce, many other millennials are finding themselves in similar positions.

Segment 3: (At 24:27) Amy Guth, Host of The Crains Daily Gist, dove into a story detailing the significant report of sexual harassment stemming from Excelon here in Illinois at the state’s capital.

