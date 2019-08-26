WGN Radio Theatre #416: Suspense & My Favorite Husband

Posted 1:21 AM, August 26, 2019

Roger Badesch, Carl Amari, Lisa Wolf and Ben Anderson

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf are; bringing you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre for August 25, 2019. The first classic episode of the night is: “Suspense: Dime a Dance” Starring: Lucille Ball; (1-13-44). For our final episode of the night we have: “My Favorite Husband: Selling Dresses” Starring: Lucille Ball; 10-16-48.

