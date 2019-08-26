× We’re celebrating International Dog Day with Steve Dale!

Happy International Dog Day! To celebrate this adorable and noble howliday, noted pet expert Steve talks to Bill and Wendy about the interesting and far-out facts about dogs, the emotional bond between humans and dogs, and more. They also discuss the horrific story of Tomi Tranchita and her rescued coyotes.

Sign this petition urging Illinois Governor Pritzker to intervene; stop Luna’s suffering and send her home where she belongs. If you live in Illinois contact your state senator and state representative, please. Or donate to Toni’s Go fund Me, Bringlunathecoyotehome.

The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.