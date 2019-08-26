The Top Five@5 (08/26/19): President Trump says Obama was “outsmarted” by Putin, Andrew Luck surprises Colts fans with retirement, a spider can live in your ear, Jeff Goldblum is “crestfallen” over Spider-Man, and more…

Posted 8:02 PM, August 26, 2019, by , Updated at 07:59PM, August 26, 2019

Jeff Goldblum attends the Disney+ press line at the 2019 D23 Expo on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

The Top Five@5 for Monday, August 26th, 2019:

President Trump spoke to reporters following a joint press conference with French President Macron at the end of the G7 Summit, and explained why he felt it would be a good idea to bring Russian President Putin back to negotiate with world leaders. Indianapolis Colts’ quarterback Andrew Luck surprised NFL fans when he announced his retirement over the weekend. Jeff Goldblum learns in real-time the news of Spider-Man being kept out of the ‘MCU’ during an interview due to a dispute between Sony and Marvel, and more!

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.