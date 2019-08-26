× The Top Five@5 (08/26/19): President Trump says Obama was “outsmarted” by Putin, Andrew Luck surprises Colts fans with retirement, a spider can live in your ear, Jeff Goldblum is “crestfallen” over Spider-Man, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Monday, August 26th, 2019:

President Trump spoke to reporters following a joint press conference with French President Macron at the end of the G7 Summit, and explained why he felt it would be a good idea to bring Russian President Putin back to negotiate with world leaders. Indianapolis Colts’ quarterback Andrew Luck surprised NFL fans when he announced his retirement over the weekend. Jeff Goldblum learns in real-time the news of Spider-Man being kept out of the ‘MCU’ during an interview due to a dispute between Sony and Marvel, and more!

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3672332/3672332_2019-08-27-004832.64kmono.mp3

