× The Opening Bell 8/26/19: Preparing Kids For The Future Generations of Innovation

If the term “makerspace” is a foreign concept, it’s similar to the a co-working space but for creators, machinists, computer programmers and other more hands on areas of work. Thomas Kearns (Founder and Director of Bit Space) joined Steve Grzanich to talk about talk about the camp and school curriculums that are preparing kids to think creatively with new and emerging technology. Matt Bragg (Director of Data and Policy at the Illinois Science and Technology Coalition) shared the results of a study into the state’s focus on innovation and the focus is overwhelmingly focusing on the R&D in the food space.