The John Williams Show Full Podcast 08.26.19: Resolving natural disasters with nuclear weaponry, Teddy Roosevelt, Andrew Luck's retirement

John Williams has a few thoughts on the president’s alleged inquiry into nuking a hurricane to prevent it from happening. Listeners call in with their own. Then, Humanities Scholar Clay Jenkinson joins the show for a discussion on Teddy Roosevelt, whom he’ll be playing on stage at the Blizzard Theatre at Elgin Community College. Kevin Powell then weighs in on Andrew Luck’s sudden retirement and the adverse reaction he received from fans during a game over the weekend.