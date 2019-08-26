Photos: Back to School with Good Buy Girl Judy Pielach at Goodwill in Lombard

It’s that time of year to go back to school, but we marked the occasion with a party featuring Good Buy Girl Judy Pielach at the Goodwill Store & Donation Center in Lombard on Saturday, August 24. Shoppers snacked on treats from Sweet Ali’s Bakery, took turns spinning the prize wheel and entered to win giveaways.
