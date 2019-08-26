Listen: Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour

Photos: Back to School with Good Buy Girl Judy Pielach at Goodwill in Lombard

Posted 12:24 PM, August 26, 2019, by , Updated at 12:22PM, August 26, 2019

It’s that time of year to go back to school, but we marked the occasion with a party featuring Good Buy Girl Judy Pielach at the Goodwill Store & Donation Center in Lombard on Saturday, August 24. Shoppers snacked on treats from Sweet Ali’s Bakery, took turns spinning the prize wheel and entered to win giveaways.

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline Inline
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.