× Pete McMurray Full Show 08/26/19 | Lou Canellis breaks down Andrew Luck retiring, Barry Sorkin from Smoque BBQ, and Dr Jack Dybiss on the Vitamin B-12 shot.

In this full show podcast, Pete McMurray chats some Bears football, Andrew Luck, BBQ and Vitamins!

First Pete chats with “Junior” the owner of Timothy O’Toole’s Pub Group, about the Swerski’s Bears pop-up bar! Located in Streeterville, Junior discusses all the details and fun activities you can check out, all based on the famous Saturday Night Live skit.

Just after 8:30, Pete talks with Fox 32’s Sports Reporter Lou Canellis. Lou was at the game in which Andrew Luck announced his retirement. What was it like in the stadium? Lou breaks it all down.

Later Pete brings in Barry Sorkin from Smoque BBQ! Where can you start when it comes to making a great BBQ Sauce? How long should you smoke ribs, brisket or other meats? All those questions and more are answered!

Finally to wrap up the show, Dr. Jack Dybiss from the IV Me Clinic joins Pete to discusses the mission and background behind his IV Me Clinic. Including how the B-12 shot can help you! He even gives Pete and his producer Curtis a shot!