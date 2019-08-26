Orion Samuelson previews 2019 Farm Progress Show

Posted 2:47 PM, August 26, 2019, by

Central Illinois farmers continue to harvest harvest their corn crops as the sun sets Monday, Oct. 17, 2016, in Berlin, Ill. The corn and soybean harvests are well underway in the Midwest and helped by excellent weather conditions. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)

Orion Samuelson gives Bill and Wendy a quick preview of the 2019 Farm Progress Show in Decatur, IL, which runs Tuesday, August 27 through Thursday, August 29th.

For more information on the Farm Progress Show, click here.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter,  Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.