Central Illinois farmers continue to harvest harvest their corn crops as the sun sets Monday, Oct. 17, 2016, in Berlin, Ill. The corn and soybean harvests are well underway in the Midwest and helped by excellent weather conditions. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)
Orion Samuelson previews 2019 Farm Progress Show
Central Illinois farmers continue to harvest harvest their corn crops as the sun sets Monday, Oct. 17, 2016, in Berlin, Ill. The corn and soybean harvests are well underway in the Midwest and helped by excellent weather conditions. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)
Orion Samuelson gives Bill and Wendy a quick preview of the 2019 Farm Progress Show in Decatur, IL, which runs Tuesday, August 27 through Thursday, August 29th.
For more information on the Farm Progress Show, click here.
You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter,Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.