× Orion Samuelson previews 2019 Farm Progress Show

Orion Samuelson gives Bill and Wendy a quick preview of the 2019 Farm Progress Show in Decatur, IL, which runs Tuesday, August 27 through Thursday, August 29th.

For more information on the Farm Progress Show, click here.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.