Nocturnal Journal with Dave Hoekstra | Did the Beetles go to Margie’s and more

Posted 10:55 PM, August 26, 2019, by , Updated at 10:54PM, August 26, 2019

Margie's Candies

This week on Nocturnal Journal with host Dave Hoekstra he kicks off the show with a panel discussion. For years Margie’s has claimed they went there in 1965 when they played Old Comiskey Park. They even have a Margie’s shrine in the store, but Beatles historian/author Chuck Gunderson says this is not the case. Listen to Chuck Gunderson, Margie’s son Peter Poulos, former publicist Sherman Wolf’s son Stuart Wolf and long time Beatles/BeatlesFest writer John Grochowski as they get to the bottom of this age old mystery.

