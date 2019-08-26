Nick Digilio 8.26.19 | Reviews of “Ready or Not” and “Angel Has Fallen”, Blockbusters That Changed Cinema, Failed Fast Food Products

Nick D and Dana DeLorenzo (Nick Digilio)

Hour 1:

+ Monday Morning Movie Reviews: “Peanut Butter Falcon”, “After the Wedding” and  “Angel Has Fallen”

Hour 2:

+ Monday Morning Movie Reviews: “Ready or Not”, Erik’s Box Office Report

+ Blockbusters That Changed Cinema

Hour 3:

+ Blockbusters That Changed Cinema (cont.)

Hour 4:

+ Failed Fast Food Products

+ Nick’s Dad Tells a Joke

