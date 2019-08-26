Monday Morning Movie Reviews | Ready or Not, Angel Has Fallen and more

Posted 3:35 AM, August 26, 2019, by , Updated at 03:19AM, August 26, 2019

This image provided by Fox Searchlight Pictures shows Samara Weaving in the horror film “Ready or Not.” Weaving plays a bride who tries to stay alive until dawn on her wedding day as her in-laws hunt her down and try to kill her. (Eric Zachanowich/Fox Searchlight Pictures via AP)

Expert film critics Erik Childress and Steve Prokopy  round up what you should (and shouldn’t) be watching.

On this edition of the Monday Morning Movie Reviews, the guys review Peanut Butter Falcon, After the Wedding, Angel Has Fallen and Ready or Not.

Plus, Erik delivers his look at the business of film with his Box Office Report.

You can follow Erik on Twitter at @erikthemovieman and Steve at @steveprokopy.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our iTunes page.  Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.