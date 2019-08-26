Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck speaks during a news conference following the team's NFL preseason football game against the Chicago Bears, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in Indianapolis. The oft-injured star is retiring at age 29. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Lou Canellis on Andrew Luck retiring: “It’s almost the equivalent to Michael Jordan walking away”
Pete McMurray talks to Fox 32’s Sports Reporter Lou Canellis. Lou was at the game in which Andrew Luck announced his retirement. What was it like in the stadium? Did his teammates know? Lou breaks it all down and talks about the Bears. Have they resolved their kicking competition?