× John Kass on Joe Walsh running for President: “The guy just wants attention.”

John Kass Chicago Tribune columnist, and host of The Chicago Way joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to discuss whether or not former congressman-turned radio host Joe Walsh’s decision to run for President is just a stunt.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3672326/3672326_2019-08-27-002326.64kmono.mp3

