John Kass on Joe Walsh running for President: “The guy just wants attention.”

Posted 7:39 PM, August 26, 2019, by , Updated at 07:37PM, August 26, 2019

FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2010 file photo, then-Rep.-elect Joe Walsh, R-Ill., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Chicago Sun-Times reports Thursday, July 28, 2011, that Walsh's ex-wife, Laura Walsh has sued her ex-husband for more than $117,000 in what she says is unpaid child support and interest. Laura Walsh filed the claim in December in their divorce case. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

John Kass Chicago Tribune columnist, and host of The Chicago Way joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to discuss whether or not former congressman-turned radio host Joe Walsh’s decision to run for President is just a stunt.

