Innovation In Illinois – The Growth Is In Our Roots With Food R&D

The innovation coming out of Illinois has been incredibly positive over the last decade and it’s helps to put the state on the global innovation map. Steve Grzanich checked in on the specific numbers behind the innovation and R&D at the state level with Matt Bragg (Director of Data and Policy at the Illinois Science and Technology Coalition) to see what makes us a top ten innovation state in the country and how food R&D is driving the business scene forward.