“Elton Jim” learns a hard (and burnt) lesson of living for a week without a microwave oven

Posted 9:20 AM, August 26, 2019, by , Updated at 03:26PM, August 23, 2019

In this 170th episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano shares the trials and tribulations of living without a microwave oven for a week.  Hear about the catastrophe that occurred when Jim had to use a skillet and the stove to warm up a piece of leftover pizza.  And only “Elton Jim” could equate a pregnancy ultrasound and the ease, convenience, and speed of a microwave oven.  Find out how!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.