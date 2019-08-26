× Are You In Debt & Having Trouble With Finances? You May Have A Money Disorder

The average American is over 38,000 dollars in debt. There are multiple reasons people are in debt from irresponsibility, poor management of finances, to name a few. According to Dr. Brad Klontz , it could be psychological. Dr. Brad Klontz joins Team MVP Correspondent Brian Althimer to explain the concept of “Money Disorders.” Dr. Klontz also lists ways that you can improve your finances and save for retirement.

