A.B. Stoddard on Trump pitching his Miami golf resort for the next G-7 Summit: “The definition of shameless self-promotion.”

Posted 8:15 PM, August 26, 2019, by , Updated at 08:13PM, August 26, 2019

U.S. President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel laugh during a bilateral meeting at the G-7 summit in Biarritz, France, Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

A.B. Stoddard, associate editor and columnist at RealClearPolitics joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to discuss President Trump’s performance at the G-7 Summit.

