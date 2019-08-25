“Wilson Contreras had tears in his eyes.” Cast Members of Cubs Themed Musical “Miracle”

Dean Richards talks with the cast of the musical "Miracle."

Members of the musical “Miracle” talk about the memories they’ve made during their time in the hit production. “Miracle” tells the story of a working class family and what it means to lose and regain faith time and time again. The struggle of the Cubs to win a pennant plays hand in hand with the struggles of the Delaneys, a close-knit Chicago Irish family who is fighting to keep their bar near Wrigley Field up and running. The cast shares emotional stories and premieres tunes from the show such as “Gotta Have Faith” and “Voice Above the Crowd.”

