× WGN Radio Theatre #415: Mr. & Mrs. North, The Cisco Kid & Mr. President

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf are bringing you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre for August 24, 2019. The first classic episode of the night will be: “Mr. and Mrs. North: Family Affair” Starring: Richard Denning & Barbara Britton; (7-28-53). Our second episode of the night is: “The Cisco Kid: Pot O’ Gold” Starring: Jack Mather & Harry Lang; (5-29-58). For our final episode of the night we have: “Mr. President: Hold the Lion” Starring: Edward Arnold (as Andrew Jackson in this story); (8-6-50).

