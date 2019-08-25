WGN Radio Theatre #415: Mr. & Mrs. North, The Cisco Kid & Mr. President

Posted 2:17 AM, August 25, 2019, by

Ben Anderson, Carl Amari, Roger Badesch, Lisa Wolf and Dan Long

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf are bringing you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre for August 24, 2019. The first classic episode of the night will be:  “Mr. and Mrs. North: Family Affair” Starring: Richard Denning & Barbara Britton; (7-28-53). Our second episode of the night is: “The Cisco Kid: Pot O’ Gold” Starring: Jack Mather & Harry Lang; (5-29-58). For our final episode of the night we have: “Mr. President: Hold the Lion” Starring: Edward Arnold (as Andrew Jackson in this story); (8-6-50).

Have questions about a specific show or wish to comment, like us on Facebook at: Facebook.com/WGNRadioTheatre and follow us on Twitter at: Twitter.com/WGNRadioTheatre

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.