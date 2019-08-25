× Totally 80’s: John Stamos from ‘Full House’, Rock Icon Pat Benatar, Musician Bryan Adams, Fred Savage of ‘The Wonder Years’, Original MTV VJ Nina Blackwood, George Wendt from ‘Cheers’

Dave Plier and newsman Roger Badesch celebrate the 80’s with the music, movies and TV shows that best defined the era, featuring interviews with John Stamos from ‘Full House’ (and ‘Fuller House’), Chicago’s own George Wendt from ‘Cheers’, Glencoe’s own Fred Savage from ‘The Wonder Years’, original MTV Veejay Nina Blackwood, musician Bryan Adams and rock legend Pat Benatar!