Totally 80’s: John Stamos from ‘Full House’, Rock Icon Pat Benatar, Musician Bryan Adams, Fred Savage of ‘The Wonder Years’, Original MTV VJ Nina Blackwood, George Wendt from ‘Cheers’
PHOTOS: John Stamos in the “Deadbeat” episode of GRANDFATHERED. CR: John P. Fleenor/FOX. Pat Benatar performs live in concert at the Cruzan Amphitheater on October 12, 2012 in West Palm Beach ,Florida. (Photo by Jeff Daly/Invision/AP). Bryan Adams.Bryan Adams Twitter. Fred Savage and Keegan-Michael Key from ‘Friends from College’. Courtesy of Netflix. Nina Blackwood. Courtesy of Nina Blackwood. All About Beer/George Wendt.
Dave Plier and newsman Roger Badesch celebrate the 80’s with the music, movies and TV shows that best defined the era, featuring interviews with John Stamos from ‘Full House’ (and ‘Fuller House’), Chicago’s own George Wendt from ‘Cheers’, Glencoe’s own Fred Savage from ‘The Wonder Years’, original MTV Veejay Nina Blackwood, musician Bryan Adams and rock legend Pat Benatar!