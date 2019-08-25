The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 8/25/2019

Posted 9:28 AM, August 25, 2019, by
1390737_462854733835866_128065641_n

On this edition of The Sunday Spin:

Rick Pearson speaks with Dina Rollman of Green Thumb Industries about start up issues for legalized marijuana. Dina touches on how just because the bill is signed doesn’t mean everything will be ready to go come January 1st.

Next, Rick is joined by State Representative Lemont Robinson, to talk about his first legislative session and being the first LGBTQ black member of the legislature.

Then, Rick welcomes Chicago Tribune Reporter Juan Perez Jr. into the studio to discuss Mayor Lightfoot’s budget issues.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.