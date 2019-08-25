× The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 8/25/2019

On this edition of The Sunday Spin:

Rick Pearson speaks with Dina Rollman of Green Thumb Industries about start up issues for legalized marijuana. Dina touches on how just because the bill is signed doesn’t mean everything will be ready to go come January 1st.

Next, Rick is joined by State Representative Lemont Robinson, to talk about his first legislative session and being the first LGBTQ black member of the legislature.

Then, Rick welcomes Chicago Tribune Reporter Juan Perez Jr. into the studio to discuss Mayor Lightfoot’s budget issues.