× Steve Dale 8/25/2019 Full Show: Send Luna Home!

Steve Dale is joined by Tomi Tranchita to discuss the horrific story involving her rescued Coyotes. Earlier this year, Tomi had been keeping coyotes on her Tinley Park property with all the right licensing and permits for 13 years and had them unexpectedly confiscated by IDNR and Animal Control. Three of the four coyotes confiscated from her backyard a couple months ago have died and the sole survivor, Luna, is cooped up in a small indoor enclosure with no other contact.

Toni is passionately fighting in court to get Luna home, where she can heal from her trauma and live out the rest of her life in peace. Sign this petition urging Illinois Governor Pritzker to intervene; stop Luna’s suffering and send her home where she belongs. Or donate to Toni’s Go fund Me, Bringlunathecoyotehome.

Learn more at www.stevedale.tv