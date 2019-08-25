Political Analyst Paul Lisnek on Joe Walsh’s Big Announcement

FILE - In this Nov. 15, 2011, file photo former U.S. Rep. Joe Walsh, R-Ill., gestures during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. Walsh tweeted on Oct. 26, 2016, that he plans plans to grab his musket if GOP nominee Donald Trump loses the presidential election. Walsh later said on Twitter that he was referring to “acts of civil disobedience.” (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

Former Representative Joe Walsh announced Sunday morning that he will challenge President Trump in the 2020 Presidential primary.  WGN-TV political analyst Paul Lisnek talks with Dean about Walsh’s recent announcement and what this means as we head into the next Presidential race.

