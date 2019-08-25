OTL #671: City owned electricity, Gaming’s influence on local politics, Racial equity in transportation

Posted 12:17 AM, August 25, 2019, by

Mike Stephen learns about the proposal to municipalize Chicago’s electricity infrastructure from the executive director of the Citizens Utility Board, explores the gaming industry’s influence on local politics with Jason Grotto of ProPublica Illinois, and discusses racial equity in the area’s transportation with Oboi Reed, founder of Equiticity This week’s local music is brought to us by Rachel A. Schrock.

