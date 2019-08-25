× Karen Conti | Full Show 8/25/19

Tonight on the Karen Conti Show!

The show begins with Diane O’Connell from the Chicago Coalition for the Homeless to discuss the lawsuit against the Village of Downer’s Grove regarding their panhandling laws. Then, author of Renew Your Wows, Jeffrey Sumber, talks about taking responsibility for your happiness.

As always, Karen provides updates on the latest legal news and answers legal questions from listeners.

You can find Karen Conti on Facebook. If you have a legal question for Karen, call her office at (312) 332-7800 or email her at wgn@askkarenconti.com.