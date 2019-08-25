× It’s crunch time for the Marijuana Industry!

Rick Pearson speaks with Dina Rollman of Green Thumb Industries about start up issues for legalized marijuana. Dina talks about how just because the bill is signed doesn’t mean everything will be ready to go come January 1st. Dina oversees Government & Regulatory Affairs for Green Thumb Industries (GTI), a multi-state operator that trades on the CSE, and she has been a part of the GTI team since it started in 2014. She founded and runs the Illinois Women in Cannabis, a not-for-profit focused on advancing women’s role in this new industry.