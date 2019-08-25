Highlights: Rangers 4 – White Sox 0 – 8/24/19

Posted 1:41 AM, August 25, 2019, by , Updated at 09:43PM, August 24, 2019

Jose Abreu #79 of the Chicago White Sox hits a single in the first inning for his 1,000th career hit during the game against the Texas Rangers at Guaranteed Rate Field on August 24, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. Teams are wearing special color schemed uniforms with players choosing nicknames to display for Players' Weekend. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Chicago White Sox vs. Texas Rangers – August 24, 2019

Boxscore | Recap

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.