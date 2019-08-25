× Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | August 25th, 2019 | Paul Lisnek, Cast of “Miracle,” Actress Rachel Dratch, Chef Shelley Young

First, Dean talks with WGN-TV political analyst Paul Lisnek about Joe Walsh’s recent announcement to challenge Trump in the 2020 Presidential primary. (11:29) Then, members of the musical “Miracle” talk about the memories they’ve made during their time in the hit production before performing tunes straight from the show. “Miracle” tells the story of a working class family and what it means to lose and regain faith time and time again. (28:34) Next, Dean talks with actress Rachel Dratch, about the special “roll” she gets to play in National Toilet Paper Day. (47:49) Last, chef and owner of The Chopping Block Shelley Young joins the FoodTime segment to give you last minute summer grilling tips. She reveals her tips on how to best grill veggies like asparagus, Brussel sprouts and eggplant. (54:37) That and so much more on this edition of Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning!