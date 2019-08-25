× Brown ale, ESB, and Märzen beer reviews on “At the Breweries”

Learn about brown ale, ESB (extra special bitter), and Märzen beers from Revolution Brewing’s John Carruthers, Goose Island Brewery’s Jesse Valenciana, and special guest Michelle Foik from ERIS Brewery.



About At the Breweries: Every month, J&J (and sometimes, special guests) join Brian to explore craft beers of a certain variety or theme from a variety of breweries — not just the ones they work for! Hilarious banter ensues when two guys who are passionate about beer join Brian Noonan for some of the best beer banter you’ll ever hear.