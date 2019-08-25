× Brian Noonan Show 8/25/19: Green Tie Ball, annoying slang, and “At the Breweries”

Brian talks summer in Chicago and when slang gets to be too much to handle. Plus: learn about the Green Tie Ball and join beer experts who educate and entertain in another edition of “At the Breweries.”



Brian opens the show by talking about summer in Chicago and some of the best ways to spend time outside when the weather is nice. He and his producer, Cody Gough, discuss the arboretums they visited over the weekend, and tried to figure out why so many people were shooting off fireworks even though there no holidays to celebrate.

Then, Brian discusses the most annoying slang words, according to a recent study on how people perceive the use of slang. He tries to make the phrase “straight gravy” catch on, with mixed results.

David Lissner then joins Brian in-studio to talk about Chicago Gateway Green’s Green Tie Ball, which will take place at the Alhambra Palace (1240 W Randolph Street) on Friday, September 13. The theme of this year’s black-tie fundraiser is “I Dream of Greenie” and will feature food from 25 of Chicago’s best restaurants, premium open bars, charitable gaming by River’s Casino, silent auction, an exclusive VIP Experience, live music, and special guest and performer Pete Wentz of Fall Out Boy. The Green Tie Ball first made its appearance in 1992 and is now one of the most well-known and exclusive charity fundraising events in Chicago, benefiting Chicago Gateway Green, Chicago’s #1 non-profit greening and beautifying Chicago’s expressways, gateways and neighborhoods.

In a brand-new edition of At the Breweries, Revolution Brewing’s John Carruthers and Goose Island Brewery’s Jesse Valenciana bring a special guest into the studio: ERIS Brewery’s Michelle Foik! They join Brian in-studio to talk craft beers and review brown ale, ESB (extra special bitter), and Märzen beers.