Rachel Dratch Plays a Special “Roll” in National Toilet Paper Day

Actress Rachel Dratch talks about her improv set at the Cottonelle Superior Clean Country Fair on Navy Pier. The fair has plenty of family fun activities and is held in light of National Toilet Paper Day. “I got the call. You know the call every actor wants to receive, ‘Will you participate in National Toilet Paper Day?,'” said Dratch. Dratch goes on to talk about the latest news in her acting life, including the role she plays as a “pretty funny character” in the comedy series “Shameless.”