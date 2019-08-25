Rachel Dratch Plays a Special “Roll” in National Toilet Paper Day

Posted 1:00 PM, August 25, 2019, by , Updated at 01:24PM, August 25, 2019

Rachel Dratch attends the SNL 40th Anniversary Special at Rockefeller Plaza on Sunday, Feb. 15, 2015, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Actress Rachel Dratch talks about her improv set at the Cottonelle Superior Clean Country Fair on Navy Pier. The fair has plenty of family fun activities and is held in light of National Toilet Paper Day. “I got the call. You know the call every actor wants to receive, ‘Will you participate in National Toilet Paper Day?,'” said Dratch. Dratch goes on to talk about the latest news in her acting life, including the role she plays as a “pretty funny character” in the comedy series “Shameless.”

