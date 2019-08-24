Wintrust Business Lunch 8/24/19: Managing employee engagement, top CEOs pledge to change their priorities, & Apple clashes with app developers

Amy Guth is back to discuss business news of the week with reporters from across the country.

Segment 1: (At 0:00) Alina Dizik, Wall Street Journal contributor, breaks down recent research that shows employees being engaged in their jobs is good, but only up to a certain point.

Segment 2: (At 7:27) Amy and producer Griffin discuss the mission statement of the Business Roundtable, which suggested that their companies would prioritize stakeholders over shareholders in the future.

Segment 3: (At 15:47) Reed Albergotti, reporter at Washington Post, talks to Amy about a rule change that Apple will be implementing soon. Their aim is to protect kids’ privacy on apps, but app developers worry that it could hurt their business.

Segment 4: (At 25:46) Amy and Griffin discuss the latest development in a class action lawsuit alleging sexual harassment at two Chicago Ford plants.

 

