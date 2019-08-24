× White Sox Weekly 08/24/19: Todd Steverson discusses Yoan Moncada’s breakout season.

On this jam packed edition of White Sox Weekly, Mark Carman sits down and chats with White Sox Hitting Coach Todd Steverson. The topics range from Yoan Moncada’s breakout season offensively, if moving him to third base really benefitted him, and what he’s expecting from the Bears this NFL season!

Later Carm sits down with Tim Anderson and Yolmer Sanchez to discuss players weekend and what it means to them to get to showcase some personality on the field.

All that and more on this full show podcast!