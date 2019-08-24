× Teddy Saves America! sponsored by Joint Relief Institute – October 12

“Teddy Saves America!”, sponsored by Joint Relief Institute, is the title of the new show featuring John Williams in conversation with historian and scholar Clay Jenkinson as Theodore (Teddy) Roosevelt.

The show is on Saturday, October 12 at Elgin Community College’s Blizzard Theatre (1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin). Tickets are $35 – BUY TICKETS HERE!

No president has been more opinionated, more ready to upset the status quo and more willing to bully for a good cause than…wait for it…Teddy Roosevelt! So we’re inviting him back. Our 26th president returns to talk with John Williams and you about everything that’s been on your mind and in the news. Immigration. Trade. Sports. You name it, TR has an informed, enthusiastic and often very funny opinion on it.

During the show, John Williams and Roosevelt will banter back and forth, and then it’s the audience’s turn to ask the questions. Every show is different and you’ll walk away with something to talk about!

Frequently Asked Questions

How can I buy tickets? – You can buy tickets online here. Or, purchase tickets by phone by calling 847-622-0300. The box office is open Monday – Thursday, Noon – 6pm and Saturdays, Noon – 5pm. When is the show? – Saturday, October 12 at 10:30am How much are tickets? – $35 Where is the show? It’s at the Blizzard Theatre, located on the Elgin Community College campus (1700 Spartan Drive, Building H). Where can I park? – Parking is free on the Elgin Community College campus. Is there handicapped accessible seating available? – Yes, the theatre is wheelchair accessible and you can specify this when you call the box office to book tickets. What is the recommended age? – The show is family-friendly. We would suggest ages 6 and up, but parents are encouraged to use their discretion. What time do the doors open? – At least 30 minutes before showtime. How long is the show? – The show is approximately one hour and 15 minutes. Are concessions available? – Light refreshments will be available for purchase. Is photography allowed during the show? – No, filming and photography are prohibited during the show.

That’s What Teddy Said!

“It is hard to fail, but it is worse never to have tried to succeed.” “Believe you can and you’re halfway there.” “The only man who never makes mistakes is the man who never does anything.” “Courage is not having the strength to go on; it is going on when you don’t have the strength.” “Speak softly and carry a big stick; you will go far.”

FACTS! Did you know this about Teddy Roosevelt…?

Read about these interesting things you may have not known about TR, as we call him. Come to the show to learn more about our country’s 26th president!

Teddy Roosevelt was the first person to win a Nobel Peace Prize. At the age of 42, Roosevelt remains the youngest president in U.S. history. Roosevelt loved coffee and was an avid drinker of it. Maxwell House once used his face on some of their print ads. Roosevelt loved the outdoors. He is often considered the “conservationist president”; he created the United States Forest Service and protected approximately 230 million acres of public land in his presidency. Roosevelt was the first sitting president to leave the country, sailing to personally inspect the construction of the Panama Canal. Theodore Roosevelt (26th president) and Franklin Roosevelt (32nd president) were fifth cousins. One of Roosevelt’s hobbies was boxing. After a boxing injury in the White House left him blind in one eye, he switch to jiu-jitsu. He was the father of the modern U.S. Navy. Roosevelt went skinny-dipping in the Potomac RIver. Roosevelt kept a menagerie in the White House that was almost a zoo. he had dogs, cats, rabbits, snakes, guinea pigs, a flying squirrel, a rat, birds, bears, zebra, raccoon and hyena – just to name a few.

