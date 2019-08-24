× Quest For Gold: Episode 5 – USA Golf: Who Wants to Play in The Japan Summer Games? Brooks Koepka, Tiger Woods Weigh In

On this week’s episode of Quest for Gold:

USA Basketball gets some work in against Australia weeks before the FIBA World Cup.

An Aurora gymnast has resigned from the USA Gymnastics Council over allegations of verbal abuse.

And we spotlight USA Golf. With the BMW Championship in Medinah last week, WGN’s Ryan Burrow asked top ranked men’s golfer Brooks Koepka if he’s got Japan on his mind. Tiger Woods weighs in on his Olympic hopes.

The 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo begin July 24, 2020.

Over the next year we’ll talk to athletes, coaches, reporters, and other news makers involved in the Olympic movement…while adding a little Chicago flavor. We’ll get updates on preparations, new sports, local Olympians, and re-investigate what went wrong in Chicago’s bid for the 2016 games.